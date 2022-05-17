Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Making Videos, Photographs Of Children Performing Sexual Acts

An 18-year-old Hudson Valley man has been arrested for allegedly producing videos of children performing sexual acts.

The unnamed Ulster County resident, from Kingston, who was underage at the time of the crime, was arrested on Friday, May 13, following a two-month investigation by the Saugerties Police, authorities said.

On Thursday, March 17, Saugerties Police received a complaint from a juvenile female that an 18-year-old male from Kingston was producing videos of children in the act of sexual performance, said Chief Joseph Sinagra of the Saugerties Police.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives established evidence through a search warrant that the teen was producing videos and photographs of children performing sexual acts, the chief said.

Following his arrest, the 18-year-old was charged with:

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child.

Use of a child in a sexual performance

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child.

He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Youth Part of Ulster County Court, on Tuesday, May 24.

