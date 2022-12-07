Hudson Valley Man Accused Of Gunpoint Kidnapping Sentenced On Weapons Charge

A man from Westchester County man once accused of committing a violent gunpoint kidnapping has been sentenced to prison on weapons and robbery charges.

Yonkers resident Owen Drain, also known as “Whiteboy,” and “Tommy,” was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Friday, Dec. 2 for brandishing a weapon, according to US District Court documents.

Drain was originally accused of kidnapping a victim at gunpoint in the Bronx on Nov. 19, 2019, and zip-tying his victim while doing so, according to the Department of Justice. However, the kidnapping charge brought against him has since been dropped, according to court documents.

Drain was convicted on the following charges:

Brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a Hobbs Act;

Robbery.

In addition to his prison sentence, the court also recommended that Drain take part in drug treatment programs. He will also be on probation for three years following his sentence, according to court documents.

Drain was originally arrested on Feb. 20, 2019.

