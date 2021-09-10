Hudson Valley Lawyer Arraigned For Child Porn, Photographing Children

A lawyer is facing charges after being busted with child pornography, including images that were taken in his Westchester home.

Eastchester resident Androsky Lugo, age 51, is facing multiple charges following his arraignment for promoting and possessing child pornography and unlawful surveillance of a minor.

Specifically, Lugo was charged with:

Promoting an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Possessing an obscene sexual performance by a child;

Unlawful surveillance.

Each of the charges is a felony.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office’s High Technology Crime Squad made the arrest, with assistance from the Eastchester Police Department.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that between 2019 and 2020, Lugo, who is an attorney, obtained images of nude children who were approximately 3 to 10 years old on Microsoft Bing.

It is alleged that Lugo also possessed an image of a nude child who was approximately 8 to 10 years old and took lewd photographs of an approximately 12-year-old child that captured the child’s genital area underneath the child’s clothing.

Rocah noted that certain images possessed by Lugo included those of non-relative children taken at his Eastchester home.

“The conduct alleged against Mr. Lugo is very disturbing and we will continue to do everything we can to protect minors from adults who seek to manipulate or exploit them or put them in harm’s way,” Rocah said in a statement.

“Our investigation is ongoing and any individuals who may have relevant information concerning Androsky Lugo or any potential victims are asked to contact our office.”

Lugo is scheduled to return to Eastchester Town Court on Wednesday, Sept. 15.

