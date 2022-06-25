Hudson Valley Gets $38M For ‘Environmentally Friendly’ Pedestrian, Biking Projects

The Hudson Valley is set to receive more than $38 million in federal funding to help pay for new pedestrian and biking projects around the region.

New York was awarded a total of $178.8 million in federal dollars that will go to 75 communities across the state for projects that promote environmentally friendly modes of travel and make it easier and safer to bike and walk, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The funding - made available from the Federal Highway Administration - will cover up to 80 percent of costs for projects like new sidewalks, shared use paths, and other enhancements related to non-motorized modes of travel, the governor’s office said.

More than two-thirds of the projects will benefit so-called Environmental Justice Communities, defined as areas most impacted by environmental harms and typically consisting of mostly low-and-moderate-income families.

"We're investing in strategic initiatives across the state to improve quality of life, promote economic growth, and revitalize our communities,” Gov. Hochul said in a statement.

“Most importantly, by advancing mobility alternatives, these awards will provide new opportunities and remove barriers for individuals in Environmental Justice Communities that have traditionally lacked adequate transportation access."

In the Hudson Valley, a total of 13 projects will benefit from the funding, including $5 million to the City of Poughkeepsie for a new roundabout at Raymond Avenue, New Hackensack Road, and Hooker Avenue.

In Westchester County, the Village of Mamaroneck will receive nearly $4 million to pay for sidewalks and traffic calming measures at a pedestrian crossing along Halstead Avenue.

Other projects in the Hudson Valley include:

$3,045,266 to the Village of Briarcliff Manor to construct sidewalks, traffic calming measures, and pedestrian crossing along Pleasantville Road, North State Road and Delton Lane.

$3,617,424 to the Town of Cortlandt to construct sidewalks, bike lanes and streetscape improvements along Westbrook Drive.

$2,781,317 to the Town of Crawford to construct sidewalk, curbing, ramps and crosswalks to North Street.

$5,000,000 to the Town of Greenburgh to construct sidewalk and pedestrian crossing enhancements and improvements to the East-West Hartsdale Avenue Corridor.

$785,395 to the Village of Hastings on Hudson to construct sidewalk, curbs, and a pedestrian bridge adjacent to Broadway (Route 9).

$1,085,800 to the Town of Hyde Park to construct sidewalks and pedestrian lighting on Historic Main Street.

$958,272 to the City of New Rochelle to construct ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, pedestrian signals, and push buttons at various locations.

$3,960,000 to Ulster County to convert 2.5-mile Ulster and Delaware Railroad to a multi-use trail and pedestrian bridges from Highmount to Belleayre Beach DUA in the Town of Shandaken.

$1,797,112 to the Village of Wesley Hills to construct ADA-compliant sidewalks on Willow Tree Road.

$5,000,000 to the Village of East Fishkill to construct off-set roundabouts at Route 82/Route 376.

$1,793,520 to the Town of East Fishkill for intersection and pedestrian improvements on Route 52 within the proximity of John Jay High School.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.