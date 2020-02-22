Contact Us
Hudson Valley Flu Cases On Decline But NY Still Could Set Record High For Season

Zak Failla
Flu cases are on the decline in the Hudson Valley
Flu cases are on the decline in the Hudson Valley

Flu cases across New York were on the decline, though the state may set a record-high level, according to the State Department of Health.

There were 17,233 laboratory-confirmed flu cases in the week ending on Feb. 8, the second-highest weekly total since 1999. In the week ending on Feb. 15, that number was down significantly, with 14,270 cases reported, a 17 percent decline.

In the Metro Region, which includes Long Island and the Hudson Valley, there were 2,464 new cases reported.

To date, there have been 121,088 positive tests reported to the NYSDOH. There have also been three flu-related pediatric deaths. At this time last year, there was 9,514 reported cases.

In the Hudson Valley, 636 cases were reported in Westchester, followed by Orange County (237); Rockland (146); Dutchess (130); Ulster (66); Sullivan (47) and Putnam (36).

Reported cases tend to increase in November before peaking between December and February. Flu season typically lasts through the middle of the spring.

The CDC estimates that flu has resulted in between 9.2 million and 35.6 million illnesses each year in the United States and several deaths. Of those illnesses, an estimated 9 percent were hospitalized.

According to the Department of Health, “most people who get sick with flu will have mild illness and will recover in less than two weeks without medical care.

Some people, such as older adults, young children, pregnant women, nursing home residents, and people with asthma, lung disease, heart disease, diabetes, or obesity, are more likely to develop flu-related complications.

“Getting an annual flu shot, staying home while sick, washing your hands often, and other good health habits help prevent the spread of influenza.”

