Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills


Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positive Testing Rate; Latest Totals By County
Hudson Valley Duo Sentenced For Forged Passport, Rewards Card Scheme

The passport machine used by the two in Mount Vernon
The passport machine used by the two in Mount Vernon Photo Credit: Westchester County DA

A man and woman from Westchester will spend time behind bars after being busted in an elaborate identity theft scheme that involved forged passport cards and fraudulently obtained credit cards to steal from popular retailers.

Mount Vernon residents Hassan Miller and Dawn Anderson have been sentenced to a term of between one and a half and four and a half years in state prison for possessing forged US passport cards in their home as part of a scheme to steal from The TJX Companies, Inc.

TJX companies includes stores such as TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and Home Goods.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said that Miller and Anderson used an instrument (pictured above) to make the forged passport cards to steal others’ identities to open up TJX Rewards credit cards.

Scarpino said that the two, plus other co-conspirators, then used the cards to charge merchandise, which was never paid for. In total, the pair stole more than $20,000 from TJX Companies.

The scheme ran from 2017 through 2019. Cases against three others involved in the scheme are still pending.

Miller and Anderson both pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in November last year following their arrest in August. In addition to their prison time, the two were also ordered to pay $20,617.89 in restitution.

