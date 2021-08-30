Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Hudson Valley District Announces Vaccine Requirement For Student-Athletes

Nicole Valinote
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Flickr US Secretary of Defense

A school district in Westchester County announced a new vaccine requirement for its coaches and student-athletes.

Yonkers Public Schools announced that to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the district is requiring that all players aged 16 and older and coaches get vaccinated. 

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Pfizer vaccine for individuals 16 years old and older.

For fall sports, the district said the athletes must have received at least their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine by Monday, Sept. 27.

"FDA COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccine approval is pending for individuals12 years of age and older; if approved student-athletes ages 12 to 16 will need to be vaccinated," the district added.

Students who participate in winter or spring sports will be given more time to get vaccinated.

The district said it will also require weekly COVID-19 surveillance testing. This testing will be required for both vaccinated and unvaccinated athletes.

Learn more about the new requirements here.

