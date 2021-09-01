Hudson Valley County Announces Its First All-Electric Buses

Westchester County has added the first all-electric buses to the Bee-Line fleet.

The county announced on Wednesday, Sept. 1, that it is adding six all-electric Bee-Line buses, including two 40-foot buses and four 35-foot buses.

“This is an exciting day for commuters and the environment," County Executive George Latimer said. "The unveiling of our first all-electric bus shows Westchester County’s commitment to modernizing its fleet with greener vehicles. In addition to meeting our sustainability goals by reducing emissions, these new electric buses will save the County money by providing the system with significant fuel savings.”

The first of the six buses, which was unveiled on Wednesday, is expected to save about 5,000 gallons of fuel per year compared to a diesel bus.

The county has made it a priority to replace its buses with more energy-efficient models, according to Hugh Greechan, the commissioner of the Westchester County Department of Public Works.

County officials said the buses will include the following amenities:

USB charging ports at every seat

A bike rack

Fourteen cameras for added security

A protective shield for operators

