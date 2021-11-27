Contact Us
Hudson Valley Business Victimized By ID Theft/Direct Deposit Scheme

Zak Failla
A business in the Hudson Valley was targeted by scammers.
A business in the Hudson Valley has become the latest to be targeted by high-tech fraudsters who targeted the company’s direct deposit database to re-route cash being sent to an employee, police said.

In Northern Westchester, the North Castle Police Department received a report shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, when an employee of a Bedford Road business in Armonk reported that he and his employer had become the victim of fraud.

According to police, the employee said that he received an email purportedly from one of the company’s workersrequesting to change the account to which her direct deposit checks are sent.

The request was initially processed, the employees’ supervisor was alerted, and it was determined that the claim was fraudulent in nature.

Police said that a stop-payment was requested, but the money had already been forwarded and received by the fraudulent account.

