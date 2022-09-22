Hudson Valley Baseball Coach Sentenced For Engaging In Sexual Activity With 16-Year-Old

A 31-year-old baseball coach from Westchester County has been sentenced for engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old former player.

Robert Pope, of Mount Vernon, was sentenced on Thursday, Sept. 22, to four years in state prison and 10 years of post-release supervision, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced.

Pope was the owner and head coach of Mount Vernon Baseball, an independent organization and coached youth teams.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender, Rocah said.

The DA's Office said Pope pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual act in March.

“This defendant was someone who was entrusted to care and mentor young people, and he egregiously violated the trust of the victim, the victim’s family and the entire community,” Rocah said. “Today’s sentencing serves as notice that there will be no sanctuary in Westchester for anyone who preys upon minors or children - our most vulnerable of victims. Our office is committed to helping survivors of sexual abuse while working to ensure abusers are fully held accountable.”

Pope texted the victim at about 2:10 p.m. on April 11, 2021, and expressed his desire to see the victim, Rocah said.

He then traveled to the teen's location, where he subjected the victim to sexual activity, the DA's Office reported.

He was arrested by the Mount Vernon Police Department on June 15, 2021, Rocah said

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office and United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York conducted an investigation into potential additional victims, leading to additional federal charges that Pope is facing, Rocah said.

The DA's Office said incidents of sexual assault or child abuse can be reported to the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office at 914-995-8477.

