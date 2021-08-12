Hudson Valley Baseball Coach Charged With Coercion, Enticement Of Minor

A baseball coach in Westchester is facing charges for allegedly enticing and coercing a 16-year-old former player into sexual activity, federal officials announced.

Robert Pope, age 30, the owner and head coach of Mount Vernon Baseball, an independent organization, was arrested following an investigation into allegations of him having improper contact with a minor.

U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said that between Sept. 1, 2020, through April 11 this year, Pope allegedly communicated with his teen victim through his cellphone and persuaded him to meet him at a location in Westchester on multiple activities to engage in sexual activities.

On Tuesday, June 15, Pope was arrested in his hometown of Mount Vernon and charged with three counts of criminal sexual act.

“The alleged conduct, in this case, underlines the urgent need for law enforcement to continue its efforts to protect children from those who prey on them,” Strauss said. "We have zero tolerance for the exploitation of children and we will prosecute and punish those who engage in this conduct.”

Pope was arrested on the latest charges this week and charged in White Plains federal court on Monday, Aug. 9 with one count of coercion and enticement. If convicted, Pope will face a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum term of up to life imprisonment.

Strauss stated that the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have relevant information concerning Pope or may have been his victim has been asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324).

“Adults who are entrusted with educating and instructing children usually have the child's best interest at heart,” acting FBI Assistant Director Jacqueline Maguire stated. “As we allege, Mr. Pope instead chose to abuse his position of authority as a baseball coach to coerce and entice a child into having sex with him.

“We believe there may be other victims who haven't yet come forward, and we're asking any potential victims and their parents or guardians to contact us at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online at tips.fbi.gov.

“Your information could help our investigation, and help us hold Mr. Pope accountable."

