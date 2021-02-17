HS Senior Killed In Single-Vehicle Hudson Valley Crash

A teenager was killed in a one-car crash in Northern Westchester, officials said.

Police said that Westlake High School senior Sarah Lynch, a member of the class of 2021, was driving in Thornwood on Kensico Road near the intersection of Linda Avenue at approximately noon on Monday, Feb. 15 when she lost control and struck a utility pole.

Lynch was treated at the scene and transported to Westchester Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

“Sarah was a bright star in the class of 2021, a member of the track team, a familiar face on the 'W,' our monthly broadcasting class program, and a good friend to many in our school and her class," Mount Pleasant Schools Superintendent Kurtis Kotes said in a message to the community. "I know I speak for everyone who encountered Sarah, that she will be missed terribly by all of us who knew her.”

The school district provided grief counselors this week who are meeting with students in socially distanced small groups in the Westlake High School gym.

Information on services for Lynch has not yet been announced.

