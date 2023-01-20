Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

News

Hours-Long Route 304 Closure Expected After Serious Crash In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the roadway that is closed.
The area of the roadway that is closed. Photo Credit: Pixabay via diegoparra/Google Maps

An hours-long road closure is expected on a busy Rockland County roadway due to a serious crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.

Route 304 in New City is currently closed from E Phillips Hill Road to Squadron Boulevard in both directions, according to the Clarkstown Police.

Officers will be conducting an investigation, and drivers should expect this closure to last several hours, police said. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.