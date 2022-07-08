Horse Dies On Set Of HBO Series Being Filmed In NY

Following the death of a horse during the filming of an HBO series on Long Island, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is requesting the network investigate.

The horse died in Nassau County on Tuesday, June 28, during the filming of the highly popular series "The Gilded Age."

According to PETA, three whistleblowers said the 23-year-old horse sustained head trauma and was seen frothing at the mouth.

“If it weren’t for these whistleblowers, the apparent death of this vulnerable horse would likely have been swept under the rug,” says PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo. “PETA is reminding HBO that watchful, compassionate people can be found on every set and is urging it to stop using horses before someone else dies in its productions.”

HBO provided a statement to IndieWire and PETA following its request to stop using horses on sets.

“HBO was saddened to learn that on June 28, during filming on the set of ‘The Gilded Age,’ a horse collapsed and died, likely of natural causes, according to a veterinarian’s preliminary findings,” HBO said in a press statement to IndieWire. “The safety and well-being of animals on all our productions is a top priority, and the producers of ‘The Gilded Age’ work with American Humane to ensure full compliance with all safety precautions.

"Following AHA’s recommendation, the horse was transported to a facility for a full necropsy. AHA has interviewed all involved personnel, and full necropsy results are pending.”

This is the second time PETA has complained of horses dying during production. According to Moira Colley, of PETA, the production of the television series "Luck," was canceled after PETA revealed that three horses had died.

Many of the horses were unfit, arthritic, pushed beyond their capacity, and not accustomed to TV sets, Colley said.

HBO has not responded to Daily Voice for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

