Hit-Run Driver Has Charges Enhanced After Pedestrian Strike In Area

A hit-and-run driver who hospitalized a 72-year-old retired hospice nurse is facing new charges for her role in an incident in Westchester, authorities announced.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah announced on Thursday, Dec. 9 that New Rochelle resident Gillian Getlan, age 25, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury in City Court after striking and seriously injuring local resident Geraldine Sinceno.

It is alleged that Getlan was driving near the intersection of North Avenue and 5th Avenue in New Rochelle at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, when she hit Sinceno and fled the scene.

Sinceno was transported to an area hospital, where she underwent surgery after sustaining multiple fractures to one of her legs. She is still recovering from her injuries in a nursing facility.

Initially, Getlan was charged for leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and issued a desk appearance to return to court at a later date.

Rocah said that after receiving medical records, the charge was elevated because of the extent of the injuries the victim sustained.

An attorney for Sinceno said that her “family believes they have been treated unfairly in this investigation,” while calling on new York Gov. Kathy Hochul to appoint a special prosecutor to take on the case.

Getlan is scheduled to appear again in New Rochelle City Court on Thursday, Dec. 23.

Rocah’s office said noted that “as this matter is ongoing, we will have no further comment at this time.”

