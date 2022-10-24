Contact Us
Hillburn Man Accused Of Embezzling Nearly $100K From Soccer Club

Kathy Reakes
A Hudson Valley man has been charged with stealing some $100,000 from an area soceer club. Photo Credit: Photo by Scott Rodgerson on Unsplash and Kindel Media on Pexels

Following a six-month investigation, a Hudson Valley man has been charged with allegedly embezzling some $100,000 from a soccer club.

According to the Ramapo Police, a 35-year-old Hillburn resident was charged with grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property.

The department said the charges allege that between 2020 and 2022, the man embezzled more than $95,000 from the Ramapo Valley Soccer Club.

The person charged was not named by the Ramapo Police Department.

He was arraigned and released without bail and is scheduled to appear in court in November. 

