Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Highly-Decorated FDNY Member From Region Dies After Tree Falls On SUV

Joe Lombardi
The crash happened at the Biltmore Estate (marked in red) in Asheville, North Carolina.
A highly-decorated firefighter from Long Island was killed in a crash involving a fallen tree, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened late Friday afternoon, June 17 in Asheville, North Carolina when the tree fell on the SUV Casey Skudin, age 45, of Ladder 137 in the Rockaways was in, according to FireFighterCloseCalls.com.

The crash occurred on the Biltmore Estate, a popular tourist attraction, when the tree fell across a road at the entrance to the estate, according to Fox Carolina.

Skudin, a Long Beach resident who served in the FDNY, was honored for rescuing Rockaways residents in 2012 during Superstorm Sandy, the Rockaway Times reports.

David Skudin, Casey's father, confirmed his death to FireFighterCloseCalls.com and said other family members who were in the vehicle are OK, though a 10-year-old is hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

