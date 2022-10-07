High School In Area Receives Threat About Shooting, Police Say

A report of a student receiving a shooting threat via Apple's AirDrop at a Hudson Valley high school has prompted changes for the Friday, Oct. 7 football game.

The incident took place in Orange County around 8:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 6 in Goshen.

The threat, which was received by a Goshen High School student during a first-period gym class, threatened there would be a shooting at the school, Goshen Central School District officials said.

The school immediately enacted its hold-in-place protocol and the Goshen Police Department responded with the state police to search the school, officials said.

After a complete search of the premises, the all-clear was declared, but additional police officers stayed at the school and will do so again on Friday, they added.

As a result of the threat, district officials have enacted changes ahead of Friday's football game and pep rally.

Officials canceled the pep rally and said students are only permitted to attend the football game as a spectator if they are accompanied by an adult. An adult may only chaperone three students at one time, the district said.

In addition, no bags are permitted in the coliseum. This includes all purses, wristlets, fanny packs, diaper bags, cross-body bags, clear bags, backpacks, etc., they added.

Once a spectator enters the coliseum, no readmittance will be permitted.

"We recognize that this change in protocol for attending sporting events may be disappointing," the district said. "It is our wish to continue with student events, while focusing on the safety of our students, employees, and community. Thank you in advance for your understanding and your complete cooperation."

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.