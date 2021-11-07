Here's What Group Of People Will Get A Federal Stimulus Check In 2022

It is unlikely that the federal government will distribute a fresh round of stimulus checks to most Americans again, but some will qualify for some financial assistance in 2022.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, eligible Americans received as many as three stimulus checks to help them ride out the pandemic, though a fourth is unlikely, outside of a specific group.

Parents who gave birth to a child in 2021 will be eligible for a 2022 stimulus check of up to $1,400, similar to the third round that was issued in March.

Eligible new parents who inform the IRS they had a baby — or babies — when they file their 2021 taxes next year will still receive a stimulus check for those children.

Single parents earning up to $75,000 per year and couples making up to $150,000 per year are eligible to receive the full amount of the check.

