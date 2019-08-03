Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Here's How You Can Protect Yourself From Porch Pirates

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police have offered tips on how to avoid porch pirates.
Police have offered tips on how to avoid porch pirates. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

Area residents should be on high alert for porch pirates after several deliveries were reported stolen to police over the summer.

Police issued an alert cautioning that there have been several reports of packages being stolen from area homes after they were delivered.

Police said that locals should be vigilant for people or vehicles that are unfamiliar to the neighborhood, and arrangements should be made to have packages delivered while one is at home, or to have a trusted person secure the items.

According to police, to avoid being the victim of a porch pirate, residents should:

  • Request a specific delivery date and time from the shipper when you know you'll be home;
  • Have packages delivered to a place where they can be received in person, such as the home of a trusted neighbor, who stays home during the day;
  • Request that the shipper hold your package at its pick-up facility so you can pick it up in person at your convenience;
  • Provide delivery instructions to the shipper so that packages can be left at a safe location at your home that is out of sight from the street;
  • If your employer will allow it, have packages delivered to your place of work;
  • Consider a visible surveillance camera and a security company sign near the front door.

Anyone who suspects they have been victimized by porch pirates have been instructed to contact their local police departments or dialing 911.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.