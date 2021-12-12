Here's How Many NYers Lost Power During Height Of Storm With Damaging Winds

State officials have given an update on the response to a powerful storm that swept through New York, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands of customers.

Nearly 300,000 customers lost power at the height of the storm, which brought hurricane-force winds to parts of the state the night of Saturday, Dec. 11.

Hochul said crews are continuing to work to restore power to the 97,000 customers who are still without power on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 12.

"Last night, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers lost power as a severe weather system swept across the State, bringing hurricane-force winds to several places, especially in Western New York," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Thanks to the collaborative efforts of State and local emergency managers and the hard work of utility crews from both the State and several out-of-state locations, more than half of those affected by outages have since been restored."

The governor said high wind warnings were issued for counties in Western New York, the Finger Lakes, and the North Country region.

