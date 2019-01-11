Here's How Many In Rockland, Orange Counties Are Now Without Power After Storm Sweeps Through

Thousands of Hudson Valley residents were left in the dark on Friday morning after storms brought strong wind and heavy rain to the region overnight.

As of 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, Orange & Rockland Utilities was reporting 114 outages, impacting 4,905 of its customers.

The hardest-hit areas in Orange County include Warwick (223 outages); Wallkill (201); Crawford (188) and South Blooming Grove (63). Other outages were reported in Blooming Grove; Chester; Deerpark; Goshen; Greenville; Highlands; Middletown; Minisink; Monroe; Mount Hope; Port Jervis; Tuxedo; Washingtonville and Woodbury.

In Rockland, outages were reported in Airmont; Clarkstown; Ramapo; Stony Point; and West Haverstraw.

No estimated time has been announced for complete restoration. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

