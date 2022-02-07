Here's How Many Are Still Without Power Days After Storm

Crews are working around the clock to restore power to thousands of Hudson Valley utility customers who are still without power following Winter Storm Landon.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 7, Central Hudson was still reporting 576 active outages in the region, impacting 7,990 of the company’s Hudson Valley customers, largely in Ulster County.

Outages by county:

Ulster: 7,916;

Orange County: 49;

Dutchess: 20;

Greene County: 3;

Sullivan County: 2.

In Ulster County, outages were still being reported in:

Marbletown: 1,340;

Hurley: 1,147;

Ulster: 744;

Rochester: 706;

Woodstock: 689;

Rosendale: 665;

Kingston City: 637;

Saugerties: 571;

Olive: 456;

Wawarsing: 367;

Esopus: 334;

Saugerties Village: 90;

Kingston Town: 87;

Marlborough: 44;

Ellenville: 39.

Lone outages were also being reported by NYSEG and Orange & Rockland Utilities.

The estimated time of restoration, by county, according to Central Hudson:

Ulster County: 10 p.m. on Feb. 7;

Dutchess: 1 p.m. on Feb. 7;

Orange County: 12 p.m. on Feb. 7;

Sullivan County: Being reevaluated.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is scheduled to tour storm damage at midday Monday in Kingston before providing an update on the response to the storm at the Ulster County Sheriff's Office.

Central Hudson officials said that they are bringing in outside crews to help restore power to area residents with hundreds of line and tree professionals brought in to help with cleanup efforts.

“Our crews have been able to complete an incredible amount of repairs so far, but we know there is still a great deal of work to be done and will not rest until all customers have been restored,” Central Hudson Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations Ryan Hawthorne said.

“We are still encountering extensive damage and we expect some of the most heavily impacted areas to be without power through Monday night and into Tuesday. We have brought in an additional 25 mutual aid line professionals from our neighboring utility Orange & Rockland this morning to help restore as many customers as possible today.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.