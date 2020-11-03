Here's How Many Are Still Without Power After Damaging Winds Sweep Through Area

Utility crews in the Hudson Valley are still working to make repairs and restore power to hundreds in the area more than 24 hours after whipping winds caused outages throughout the region.

As of 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, Central Hudson was still reporting 67 active outages, that were still impacting 824 customers, including 701 in Ulster County, 78 in Sullivan County, and 11 in Dutchess County.

Central Hudson estimates that all power should be restored by 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we make repairs as safely and efficiently as possible. We made significant progress restoring power to homes and businesses during the day and evening on Monday,” Ryan Hawthorne, Central Hudson Assistant Vice President of Electric Engineering and Operations said.

“We continue to work on the restoration and expect to have the vast majority of our customers will be restored no later than 6 p.m. this evening.”

Orange & Rockland was reporting 17 outages, impacting just 115 customers, with 81 in Sullivan, 23 in Orange County, and eight in Rockland County, with an estimated time of restoration no later than 6 p.m.

In Sullivan County, 899 of NYSEG’s Sullivan County customers were still reporting outages, including 363 in Fallsburg, followed by Thompson (177), Bethel (106), and Liberty (71).

Each of the utility companies made note that extra crews would be on hand throughout the day on Tuesday to ensure that any potential outage that crops up at a polling place can be corrected immediately.

