Hepatitis Confirmed In Area Event Space Employee

The Westchester County Health Department is warning anyone who attended a recent special event at the Factoria in Peekskill may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

A worker at the event held on Saturday, Feb. 15, was found to be working while infectious, the health department said.

Anyone who attended the event may have been exposed, the department said.

In an abundance of caution, because Fin & Brew shares an ice machine with the event space, patrons who ate at the restaurant on Sunday, Feb. 16, or Wednesday, Feb. 19, also could have been exposed, the department said.

The Health Department has been contacting attendees to alert them to their potential exposure.

Patrons at the other restaurants in the complex are not at risk because they have separate facilities.

As a precaution, the department is offering free preventive treatment starting Tuesday, Feb. 25, to anyone who ate or drank at The Space at Factoria or at Fin & Brew during the exposure period.

Preventive treatment is only effective if given within two weeks of the last day of exposure. Therefore, those who dined on Feb. 15 must receive preventive treatment by Feb. 29, the department said.

Those who dined on Feb. 16 must receive treatment by March 1 and those who dined there on Feb. 19 must receive treatment by March 4.

Those with a prior history of hepatitis A vaccination or hepatitis A infection do not need to be treated.

The health department will offer preventive treatment at the Health Department Clinic, 134 Court St., White Plains, on the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Feb. 25, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Although walk-ins are welcome, advance registration is highly recommended. For appointments, call 914-995-7499.

To register, go to www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic/60 .

Factoria is cooperating with the Health Department and conducted a thorough cleaning on Thursday. Staff were vaccinated Friday, Feb. 21, and the restaurant will be re-inspected later Friday before reopening.

