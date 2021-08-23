Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Infection Rate Increases; New Breakdown By County
News

Henri: Three Tornadoes Touch Down In Massachusetts Within Hours

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Tornado
Tornado Photo Credit: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service reported that three tornadoes touched down in Massachusetts within hours as now Tropical Depression Henri pushed through the region on an eastward path.

All three were Enhanced Fujita (EF)-0 twisters (the weakest of the five levels on the Enhanced Fujita Scale),

At about 11:40 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, an EF-0 tornado with estimated peak winds of 65 mph caused minor damage in the area of Marlborough, in Middlesex County, NWS reported. 

The damage included trees down on cars and lofted debris.

NWS also reported that another EF-0 tornado touched down in Worcester County, in the Town of Bolton at 12:30 p.m., and then another EF-0 tornado touched down at 1:10 p.m. in Stow, in Middlesex County.

The weather service said no one was injured.

Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into five categories:

  • EF0 - Weak, winds of 65 to 85 mph
  • EF1 - Weak, winds of 86 to 110 mph
  • EF2 - Strong, winds of 111 to 135 mph
  • EF3 - Strong, winds of 136 to 165 mph
  • EF4 - Violent, winds. of 166 to 200 mph
  • EF5 - Violent, winds of more than 200 mph

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.