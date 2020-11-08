Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: SUNY Delays Start Of Second Semester, Cancels Spring Break, Requires Testing
News

Health Alert Issued For Popular Spaghetti And Meatballs Product

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The USDA announced that a health alert has been issued for a popular spaghetti and meatball product.
The USDA announced that a health alert has been issued for a popular spaghetti and meatball product. Photo Credit: USDA

A health alert has been issued for a pre-made spaghetti and meatball product after metal was found inside the package, according to the USDA.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued the public health alert for heat-treated, not fully cooked, not shelf stable, spaghetti and meatballs in marinara sauce products due to concerns that the products may be contaminated with extraneous material, specifically metal.

A recall was not requested because it is believed that the products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.

According to FSIS, the meatball items were produced on Thursday, Oct. 1, and then used in the production of spaghetti and meatball in marinara sauce products from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Sunday, Nov. 1.

The items subject to recall are 15.5-ounce plastic containers of “Take Home Meals Spaghetti & Meatballs in Marinara Sauce” with 10/17/20 - 11/1/20” packaging dates and an “EXP DATE 10/25/20 - 11/9/20” on the product’s label.

The issue was first discovered when the firm received complaints about finding metal embedded in the meatball products. There have been no confirmed reports of any illness or adverse reactions from consumers eating the products. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.