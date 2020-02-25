Contact Us
Have You Seen Him Or This Jeep? Alert Issued For Missing 75-Year-Old Man

Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi
Joseph Pappalardi Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department
A 2017 gray Jeep Cherokee with New York registration FRY-6346. Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

A 75-year-old man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Long Island resident Joseph Pappalardi, a 75-year-old vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen on Old Country Road in Deer Park at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, authorities said.

He was driving a 2017 gray Jeep Cherokee with New York registration FRY-6346. (See second image above.)

He was last seen wearing a black and blue striped flannel jacket, black sneakers and jeans.

Recent information indicates he was in Massapequa, Nassau County at 6:30 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

