Have You Seen Her Or This Minivan? Alert Issued For Missing Tarrytown Woman

Joe Lombardi
Shirley Thompson Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department
A 2004 blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan. Photo Credit: New York State Public Safety Department

A 68-year-old woman has gone missing in Westchester and authorities are asking for the public's help in locating her.

Shirley Thompson, of Tarrytown, a vulnerable adult with dementia who may be in need of medical attention, was last seen at the Sheridan Hotel on White Plains Road in Tarrytown at 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.

She is described as being 5-foot-3,  170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a 2004 blue Chrysler Town and Country minivan with North Carolina registration FHX-8858, authorities said. She has a German Shepherd dog with her and may be traveling to North Carolina, according to authorities.

