Harvey Weinstein Crashes Jeep Into Tree In Hudson Valley, Report Says

Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, who pleaded not guilty on Monday, Aug. 26 to two new counts of predatory sexually assault, escaped injury when he crashed his 2017 Jeep in Northern Westchester earlier this month, according to the New York Post.

The crash happened around 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, when the 67-year-old Weinstein was driving through Bedford and crashed into a tree along Bedford Center Road near Succabone Road, sources told the Post.

Weinstein, who reportedly told police he swerved to avoid a deer, had to kick his way out of the vehicle, which landed on its side, the Post reported.

Georgina Chapman, Weinstein's ex-wife, bought a farm in Bedford and Weinstein has been renting a small home nearby so he can be close to their children, the Post said.

