Hackers Targeted NY Subway System, MTA Says, As Fears Of More Cyberattacks Grow

The New York subway system was targeted by hackers, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) confirmed, according to a new report.

In the wake of hackers hitting the Colonial Pipeline Company, a large North American meat producer, and the Steamship Authority of Massachusetts, the New York Times is reporting that on Tuesday, April 20, the FBI, CISA, and National Security Agency announced they had been targeted by Chinese hackers.

Fixes and patches to the problem were reportedly put in place the following day as an audit was launched, preventing a potential cyberattack against the transit system.

According to the report, only three of the MTA’s 18 systems were impacted by the hack, no employee information was breached, and there was no impact on customers as a result.

In a statement, MTA Chief Technology Officer Rafail Portnoy said: “Importantly, the MTA’s existing multi-layered security systems worked as designed, preventing spread of the attack and we continue to strengthen these comprehensive systems and remain vigilant as cyberattacks are a growing global threat.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.