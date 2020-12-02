Gymnastics Coach Sentenced For Killing Boyfriend, Father Of Her Two Children

A 31-year-old woman will spend decades in prison after being sentenced for murdering her boyfriend and father of their two children.

Town of Poughkeepsie resident Nicole Addimando was sentenced to a term of 19 years to life in prison after being found guilty of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of her former boyfriend, Christopher Grover. She was also found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon.

Grover, a 2006 graduate of Red Hook High School, was a head coach at Mr. Todd’s Gymnastics in Poughkeepsie.

On Sept. 28, 2017, Addimando flagged down a patrol officer in the area and said that “she had been involved in an incident with her boyfriend,” according to the Town of Poughkeepsie police. Officers proceeded to check on Grover and found him dead in their Van Wagner Road apartment.

The couple had two children at the time of the murder.

The murder led to an extensive six-month investigation that included evidence showing the murder may have been intentional. It was ultimately determined that Grover was killed by a gunshot wound to his head while he was sleeping on the couch, police said.

Addimando had previously admitted to shooting and killing Grover, but alleged self-defense following years of abuse. She is expected to appeal the judge’s decision on her sentencing. She had previously requested a shorter sentence under New York's Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act, though she was denied when a judge ruled she had opportunities to leave Grover multiple times.

