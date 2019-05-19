Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Great White Sharks Heading North As Waters Are Getting Warmer

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Great White Shark
Great White Shark Photo Credit: Terry Goss

We’re gonna need a bigger boat.

With the weather and waters in the Atlantic heating up, clusters of great white sharks have been spotted and tracked making their way north to hunt for food and cooler conditions.

Dozens of sharks have been tracked by researching company Ocearch , with some spotted near the Hudson Valley and Long Island.

To track the sharks, Ocearch captured, weighed, tagged and released them. The tags provide information on location,  depth, temperature and light levels using satellite and acoustic signals sent to ocean-bottom receivers. The researchers also take blood and tissue samples when the sharks are first caught.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, “sharks are apex predators at the top of the food chain generally having few natural predators. They have been successfully roaming the seas for over 400 million years.

“As apex predators, sharks play an important role in regulating and maintaining the balance of intricate marine ecosystems. They remove sick and weak individuals from prey populations, and regulate species abundance, distribution, and diversity throughout the marine environment.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.