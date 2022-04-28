Google Alerts Chrome Users After Release Of Major New Security Update

Google has announced a major update containing security fixes for Chrome users.

On Tuesday, April 26, Google announced that it is rolling out the promotion of Chrome 101 for Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Google said the update contains 30 security fixes.

SecurityWeek.com, a website that features cybersecurity news, reported that 25 of the security issues that Google addresses in the update were found by external security researchers.

"We would also like to thank all security researchers that worked with us during the development cycle to prevent security bugs from ever reaching the stable channel," the announcement from Google Chrome reads.

Google Chrome said new issues can be reported here.

