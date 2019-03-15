Contact Us
Gas Prices Continue To Spike As Demand Rises, Supplies Wane, AAA Says

As temperatures continue to ride, so too does prices at the pump for motorists nationwide as winter slowly turns to spring.

Nationally, as of Thursday, March 14, gas prices are up eight cents since a week ago, to an average of $2.52 per gallon, according to AAA. That price is 34 cents more expensive than a month ago as refineries begin transitioning from a cheaper winter blend to a more expensive, eco-friendly summer blend.

According to AAA, over the last three weeks, gasoline stocks have been gradually decreasing, while demand has been increasing. The organization also cited fluctuating crude oil prices for driving up gas prices across the country.

New Yorkers are paying an average of $2.62 per gallon, up a nickel from last week and 15 cents more expensive than a month ago. In the Hudson Valley, Westchester remains the most expensive at $2.83 per gallon, followed by Putnam ($2.75); Rockland ($2.74); Dutchess ($2.63) and Orange ($2.59) counties.

In Connecticut, the average motorist is paying an average of $2.59 per gallon, including $2.67 in Fairfield County, the highest average in the state.

Not all is lost; however, AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano said, noting that while prices will continue to increase, they are not expected to reach last year’s peak prices.

“While motorists are paying more to fill up today than at the beginning of the year, gas prices are still cheaper year-over-year by a nickel,” she said. “Pump prices will continue to increase in coming weeks, but AAA does not expect this year’s high to be nearly as expensive as last year’s peak price of $2.97.”

