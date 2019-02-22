Gas Prices Back On The Rise After Weeks Of Dropping

After enjoying weeks of declining gas prices at the pump, motorists in the area have seen an uptick this week, according to AAA.

AAA announced that 28 states have seen gas prices rising this week, including New York and Connecticut, which each rose a cent from a week ago.

Nationally, the national gas price has risen to an average of $2.33 per gallon, up six cents from a week ago. The number represents the largest one-week increase this year. In New York, the price rose to an average of $2.48 per gallon, while Connecticut drivers are paying an average of $2.46 per gallon, both among the highest rates in the country.

Despite the sudden increase in price, the national average is still 19 cents cheaper than at this time a year ago, though it is nine cents more expensive than a month ago.

The increased prices are expected to continue as the weather warms up. AAA officials have cited national and international refinery concerns as the cause of the sudden jump.

“Motorists are seeing more expensive gas prices as a result of ongoing refinery problems coupled with crude oil prices hitting their highest level so far this year as global crude inventories tighten,” AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano said. “Inventories are likely to continue to tighten and keep gas prices higher through the end of the month.”

Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast spokeswoman added, “refineries are beginning their spring maintenance to handle the changeover from less costly winter blends to the more expensive summer blends. As spring approaches, it’s expected the weather will be milder, which in turn will contribute to greater demand. Together, these elements are expected to bump up prices over the coming weeks.”

