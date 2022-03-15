Gang Member Sentenced For Fatal Shooting Of Teen Basketball Star In Area

The fourth member of a Westchester street gang has been sentenced for his role in the fatal shooting of a promising teenage basketball standout.

Sincere Savoy, age 25, a member of the Mount Vernon Goonies street gang, has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his participation in the 2016 murder of Shamoya McKenzie on New Year’s Eve in 2016 in Westchester.

On Dec. 31, 2016, Savoy and three other suspects who are alleged members of the Goonies gang attempted to murder a rival gang member in broad daylight by firing multiple bullets at him near the intersection of Tecumseh Avenue and Third Street in Mount Vernon.

The gang member suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but McKenzie, who was a passenger in a passing car, was struck in the head and killed.

Savoy pleaded guilty to one count of using a firearm in connection with the murder of McKenzie in aid of racketeering.

His co-conspirators David Hardy, age 27 (31 years), Marquis Collier, age 30, and Jermaine Hughley, age 28 (27 years each) were previously sentenced for the murder of the teen.

Federal prosecutors said that between 2007 and 2017, “in order to fund the enterprise, protect and expand its interests, and promote its standing, members and associates of the Goonies committed, conspired, attempted, and threatened to commit acts of violence, including murder, attempted murder, and robbery.

They also conspired to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute narcotics; and they obtained, possessed, and used firearms, including by brandishing and firing them.

"I am so proud of the collaborative work of the prosecutors and investigators of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, together with the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, the FBI’s Westchester Safe Streets Task Force, the Mount Vernon Police Department, and other law enforcement partners, in obtaining some measure of justice for Shamoya," Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah previously said.

A basketball star for both the Mount Vernon Junior Knights, Lady Elites, and the High School JV Lady Knights, McKenzie had dreams of attending the University of Connecticut to play under coach Geno Auriemma before making her way to the WNBA prior to her murder.

"It has been my honor and privilege to get to know Shamoya’s mother and those who knew her, first as a federal prosecutor and now as District Attorney," Rocah continued. "Shamoya’s untimely death, thanks to the Shamoya McKenzie Foundation, Moms Demand Action, and so many others, has been a unifying force to rid our streets of gun and gang violence. We will continue to fight for justice in her honor."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.