Gambino Captain From Region Sentenced For Racketeering, Must Pay $1M

A high-ranking member of the Gambino organized crime family of La Cosa Nostra living lavishly in Westchester will spend time behind bars and pay a million dollars for his role in a racketeering conspiracy.

Scarsdale resident Andrew Campos, age 51, was sentenced in federal court to 37 months in prison for the conspiracy. The court also ordered him to pay $1 million in restitution and a $15,000 fine.

In January 2021, Campos pleaded guilty and admitted to participating in various acts of wire fraud and money laundering.

US Attorney Breon Peace said that Campos and his co-conspirators carried out multiple fraudulent schemes that net them millions of dollars in criminal proceeds through their operation of a carpentry company, CWC Contracting.

Campos helped orchestrate a massive scheme to defraud the IRS by failing to pay approximately $1.3 million in payroll taxes owed to the federal government by paying his employees millions of dollars in cash without making the required payroll tax withholdings and payments.

Peace said that Campos and others also laundered money through a scheme by which checks were made out to others and cashed, purportedly for work performed in connection with their company’s construction projects.

However, no services were performed, and the proceeds were instead used to construct Campos’ Westchester home.

Campos and his co-conspirators also fraudulently procured cards from the US Department of Labor indicating completion of certain Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) training courses, which were never completed.

“As a captain in the Gambino crime family, Campos has engaged in multiple fraud and money laundering schemes and maintained the corrosive influence of organized crime in the construction industry,” Peace said.

“This Office, together with its law enforcement partners, will continue to pursue all investigative avenues to deter, interrupt and hold accountable members of organized crime who seek to line their pockets at the expense of businesses and taxpayers.”

“Andrew Campos led a scheme that lined his pockets and cheated taxpayers. He failed to pay more than $1 million in payroll taxes and laundered money to build his personal residence,” IRS-CI Special Agent-in-Charge Thomas Fattorusso stated.

“Criminals, take note. Trying to cheat the system is not the way to do business.”

