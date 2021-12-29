Gabby Petito's Mother Files Claim For Her Daughter's Possessions

Gabby Petito's mother has filed a claim to recover her daughter's belongings from Brian Laundrie's parents' home, according to a new report.

The Sun reported on Tuesday, Dec. 28, that Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino said Petito's mother Nichole Schmidt has requested her daughter's belongings from the Florida home.

The claim was filed in regard to Laundrie's parents' petition to become beneficiaries of his estate, the news outlet said.

Bertolino told the news outlet that the Laundrie family will not contest the claim.

Petito, age 22, of Blue Point in Suffolk County, disappeared in late August during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.

Her remains were found on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park, and the Teton County medical examiner determined that she was strangled to death.

Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in her death, was reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17, and his remains were found in October in a Florida nature reserve. His manner of death was determined to be suicide.

