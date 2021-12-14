Gabby Petito Documentary To Debut This Week

The NBC streaming platform Peacock has released a trailer for a new documentary that is set to debut this week about the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

"The Murder of Gabby Petito: Truth, Lies and Social Media," will premiere on the streaming service on Friday, Dec. 17.

The trailer shows the documentary will feature exclusive interviews with Petito's family, and discuss the large response on social media after Petito was reported missing in September.

Peacock said in the first interview for the documentary, Petito's parents "reflect on the life of their daughter, sharing childhood memories including exclusive photos and details that we never knew before."

Petito disappeared in late August during a cross-country road trip she had embarked upon with her 23-year-old fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Laundrie returned to his parents' Florida home without Petito on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Petito's mother reported her missing on Saturday, Sept. 11, and her remains were discovered eight days later in a Wyoming national park. The Teton County coroner determined that Petito had been strangled to death.

Laundrie, who was named a person of interest in Petito's death, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 17, and his remains were found on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in a Florida nature reserve.

It was later announced by the Laundrie family's attorney that Laundrie had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

