Fugitive Surrenders After Promising To Turn Himself In For 15K Facebook 'Wanted' Post Likes

It may have taken nearly double the Facebook “likes” than initially expected, but the man who said he would turn himself into police in Connecticut if a post hit 15,000 “likes” is in custody.

Jose Simms, 30, who had been on the run from investigators in Torrington, turned himself into the Enfield Police Department on Wednesday, June 19 after several weeks evading police.

Simms, who was wanted on seven failure to appear warrants, made national news in May when he made a deal with police to turn himself in if a wanted poster received 15,000 “likes” on Facebook.

That post quickly went viral on the Torrington Police Department Facebook page, receiving 29,000 “likes” and more than 1,7000 comments in just days. Despite hitting his benchmark, Simms didn’t turn himself in until this week.

Torrington Police Lt. Bart Barown said that “Simms called the Enfield Police Department asking them to pick him up because he was a wanted person. Enfield Police Department placed Simms into custody without incident. Simms was transported to Torrington Police Department where he was processed and held on bond.”

“Good old fashioned police work continued as officers followed up on numerous leads and tips that came in with information about his possible location and other law enforcement agencies assisted in checking addresses in both Connecticut and New York,” Barown added.

Simms, who is believed to be homeless, with a last known address in Enfield, was arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree failure to appear and three counts of second-degree failure to appear. He’s being held on $30,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court this week to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.