Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Visitors To Woodbury Common May Have Been Exposed To Measles
News

Four Members Of Middletown Drug Trafficking Organization Charged With Distributing Heroin

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Four were charged with trafficking a kilogram of heroin in Orange County.
Four were charged with trafficking a kilogram of heroin in Orange County. Photo Credit: Daily Voice file photo

Four suspects are facing life in prison after being charged for their roles in a multi-year heroin distribution ring in Orange County.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman announced that an indictment has been unsealed alleging that from 2015 through last year, Luis “Colla” Ortiz, Felix Velez, Carmen “Evaliz” Torres and Jose Colon conspired to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin in Middletown.

Three were arrested in Orange County, and a fourth suspect was also arrested in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and was presented in federal court.

The indictment alleges that the traffickers distributed both heroin and a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of heroin, Berman said. Each was charged with conspiracy to distribute a kilogram or more of heroin and is currently being held without bail.

Berman said that if convicted, the four face a maximum sentence of life in prisoned a mandatory minimum term of 10 years in prison. No return court date has been announced.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.