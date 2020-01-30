Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
date 2020-01-30

Fotis Dulos, Suspect In Murder Of Missing Mother Of Five, Declared Dead

Joe Lombardi
Fotis Dulos Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Jennifer Dulos Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

Fotis Dulos, the man accused of killing his estranged wife, missing Fairfield County mother of five Jennifer Farber Dulos, has been declared dead, according to his attorney.

Dulos, 52, was pronounced dead at 5:32 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 his lawyer, Norm Pattis, told members of the news media outside Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Dulos was rushed to the hospital after Dulos being found inside a Chevrolet Suburban where a vacuum cleaner hose had reportedly been attached to the tailpipe and run into the vehicle by carbon monoxide on Tuesday, Jan. 28, the day he was scheduled to attend an emergency bond hearing in Stamford.

Members of Dulos' family had arrived earlier in the day from his native Greece.

“It’s been a truly horrific day for the family filled with difficult decisions, medical tests and meeting the requirements to determine death," Pattis said.

Sources are reporting that state police found a note during a warrant search after the suicide attempt with Dulos claiming his innocence. The note reportedly said that his attorney had information proving he did not commit the alleged murder.

Jennifer Dulos, 50, has not been seen since Friday, May 24, 2019, when she dropped off her five children in an SUV at school in New Canaan.

Dulos had been free on a $6 million bond after pleading not guilty to felony murder, murder, and kidnapping.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

