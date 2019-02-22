Former Union VP From Area Faces Bribery Charge, U.S. Attorney Says

A former vice president of a teamsters labor union in the Hudson Valley is facing bribery charges for allegedly using his influence soliciting tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments.

Newburgh resident John Ulrich the former vice president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 812 allegedly solicited the bribes in exchange for allowing a third-party continue to provide the union health care benefits.

The indictment unsealed on Thursday alleges that in 2013, while he was facing financial hardships, Ulrich solicited bribe payments of $5,000 per quarter in exchange for using his influence to retain the services of a particular healthcare provider. Despite receiving multiple bids from other third-party administrators, Ulrich stuck with the executive paying him.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said that the following year, Ulrich demanded increased bribe payments, which were made. On Sept. 19, 2015, Ulrich again allegedly solicited additional bribe payments. Ulrich was terminated as vice president and trustee of the union.

Ulrich, 46, was charged with four counts of conspiracy to solicit and receive bribe payments to influence the operation of an employee benefit plan; soliciting and receiving bribe payments to influence the operation of an employee benefit plan; conspiracy to commit honest services health care fraud, and honest services health care fraud. He faces decades in prison decades in prison if he is convicted. No return court date has been announced.

