Former Teacher In Hudson Valley Admits To Sexually Abusing Student

A former teacher in the area will spend time behind bars and register as a sex offender after admitting to rape and other charges involving a teenage student.

White Plains resident John Fraioli, 35, pleaded guilty this week to criminal sexual act and rape after assaulting his child victim on more than one occasion last year, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced.

At the time of the sexual assaults, his victim was a student at New Rochelle High School, where Fraioli was a teacher.

Fraioli was first arrested by New Rochelle Police investigators after he engaged in sexual activity with the student in the high school building in May. Scarpino said he later continued to sexually abuse his victim in his White Plains home and was arrested by the White Plains Police Department in November.

Fraioli resigned from his teaching position in New Rochelle prior to his arrest.

Scarpino said that under the terms of his plea, Fraioli will be sentenced to 10 years’ sex offender shock probation. As part of his plea, Fraioli will spend six months in county jail, followed by 9.5 years of sex offender probation.

Fraioli was ordered to surrender his New York State teaching license and will register as a sex offender. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

