Former Spring Valley Village Trustee Begins Jail Sentence For Corruption

A former Rockland County village trustee has begun serving a one-year jail sentence for stealing funds from a summer camp program for children, some 33 months after he was convicted.

Vilair Fonvil, age 58, of West Orange, New Jersey, convicted in 2018, delayed his sentence by appealing his corruption conviction. A judge on Tuesday, June 22, remanded him to jail after his appeal was denied.

During his trial, Fonvil a former Village of Spring Valley Board of Trustees was convicted of four felonies including receiving a reward for official misconduct; corrupting the government; grand larceny as a crime of public corruption; and money laundering.

According to the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, Fonvil, while serving on the board, stole $11,000 from over $25,000 in financing the trustees approved at his request for a 2016 summer camp program for children.

Last April, a state appellate court upheld the conviction.

In its decision, the appellate panel wrote the evidence was "legally sufficient to establish the defendant’s guilt of the crimes of which he was convicted beyond a reasonable doubt."

He will serve his sentence at the Rockland County Jail.

In addition to jail time, Fonvil was also sentenced to three years' probation and ordered to pay over $11,000 in restitution as repayment for the funds stolen.

