Former Rockland County Coach Charged With Transporting Minors To Engage In Sexual Activity

A former diving coach in the Hudson Valley is facing federal charges, years after he allegedly transported teenagers across state lines for sex.

Victor Byrne, age 56, who formerly coached competitive divers in Rockland County, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 31, in Orlando, Florida.

Federal prosecutors said Byrne transported a 16-year-old victim from Cape Cod, Massachusetts to Rockland County to engage in illegal sexual activity in July 2006.

In February 2008, he transported another 16-year-old from New Jersey to Rockland County, again to engage in illegal sex, prosecutors said.

Byrne worked as a diving coach in Rockland County from 2001 to 2009 and coached both victims, according to investigators.

Byrne allegedly began abusing one victim when she was 14 years old and the other victim when she was 16.

Now adults, both victims work in law enforcement, with one a police officer in New York and the other a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations, prosecutors said.

“Victor Byrne allegedly used his position as a diving coach to sexually exploit young athletes,” US Attorney Damian Williams said.

“This case illustrates that the passage of years will not prevent us from holding accountable those who prey on children.”

Byrne now faces two counts of transporting a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity. If convicted on both counts, he could face between ten years and life in prison.

A judge ordered him detained pending a hearing in Orlando federal court scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12.

