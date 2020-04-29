Former Ramapo Supervisor Set To Be Released From Federal Prison System

Former Ramapo Town Supervisor Christopher St. Lawrence is due to be released after having been in the federal prison system for more than two years.

St. Lawrence, 69, was convicted of 20 counts of securities fraud and conspiracy on May 19, 2017, following a four-week trial in federal court in White Plains.

His release is scheduled for Friday, May 1.

His conviction was a first for securities fraud in connection with municipal bonds in a scheme to finance a baseball stadium.

St. Lawrence, who was supervisor from 2000 to May 2016, was sentenced to 30 months in a federal prison in Pennsylvania but served a little more than a year before he was moved to a halfway house in Brooklyn.

A spokeswoman for the Bureau of Prisons said St. Lawrence is currently under the management of the New York Residential Reentry Management (RRM) Office.

"His projected date of release from the custody of the BOP is 05-01-2020," she said.

The case centered on St. Lawrence's rigging of the town's financial books in order to receive lower rates on bonds to finance a $58 million baseball stadium in Pomona, a housing complex on Elm Street, and other town projects through the Ramapo Local Development Corp. He did not profit personally from the fraud.

In addition to his prison sentence, St. Lawrence was ordered to pay $75,000.

