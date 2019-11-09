Former Prison Cook In Hudson Valley Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Inmate

A former prison cook will spend time behind bars after admitting to having sex with an inmate at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Northern Westchester.

Garth Trail, 63, has been sentenced to “shock probation,” and will serve four months in jail followed by the remaining 10 years’ probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in November last year to criminal sexual act.

Trail was a former head cook who was employed by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at the Bedford Hills facility, which is a medium-security prison in Bedford Hills. He resigned from his position on Sept. 30, 2017.

On May 1 last year, New York State Police investigators arrested Trail for having sexual contact with an inmate on Sept. 27, 2017 while in the kitchen area of the facility. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that the arrest came following an investigation by his office, the DOCCS and New York State Police.

