Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Identifying Driver Killed In Fiery Rockland Crash Could Take Time, Police Say
News

Former Prison Cook In Hudson Valley Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Inmate

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Garth Trail has been sentenced.
Garth Trail has been sentenced. Photo Credit: Westchester County District Attorney's Office

A former prison cook will spend time behind bars after admitting to having sex with an inmate at the Taconic Correctional Facility in Northern Westchester.

Garth Trail, 63, has been sentenced to “shock probation,” and will serve four months in jail followed by the remaining 10 years’ probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender after pleading guilty in November last year to criminal sexual act.

Trail was a former head cook who was employed by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at the Bedford Hills facility, which is a medium-security prison in Bedford Hills. He resigned from his position on Sept. 30, 2017.

On May 1 last year, New York State Police investigators arrested Trail for having sexual contact with an inmate on Sept. 27, 2017 while in the kitchen area of the facility. Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr., said that the arrest came following an investigation by his office, the DOCCS and New York State Police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.