Former NBA Star From Hudson Valley Arrested After Incident At Juice Shop

Former NBA player Ben Gordon, who grew up in Westchester and starred at the University of Connecticut, faces numerous charges after allegedly threatening employees at a Fairfield County juice shop just a day after his former team won the NCAA men's basketball championship, police said.

The incident happened in Stamford on Gordon's birthday, Tuesday, April 4, when police responded to Juice Kings at 36 Atlantic St. around 10 a.m. on a report of a man who had threatened employees with a knife and was acting "bizarre and aggressive," according to Stamford Police Assistant Chief Richard Conklin.

Once police arrived, employees pointed the 40-year-old Gordon out and officers asked him to step outside of the business. They then began talking with him and told him that they wanted to pat him down because they had been told he was carrying a knife.

At this point, Gordon allegedly began acting aggressively and would not comply with officers, who then acted to take him into custody. After having to use "minimal force," Gordon was handcuffed and searched, Conklin said.

The search revealed that Gordon had allegedly been carrying a folding knife in addition to a stun gun and a pair of brass knuckles that were in his backpack.

After this, he was taken to Stamford Police headquarters, where he continued acting bizarrely. Because of this, authorities eventually decided that his behavior justified a mental health evaluation and brought him to Stamford Hospital to receive one.

Later in the day, Gordon was released from the hospital and brought back to Stamford Police headquarters, where he continued to act aggressively, Conklin said.

Because he was refusing to have his mugshot and prints taken, authorities then decided to slow the booking routine down and "not push the issue."

It was at this point that police then brought a behavioral health unit to talk with Gordon, which helped calm him down.

Some of Gordon's friends and family members also later agreed to come to headquarters and talk with Gordon, which further helped to calm him. After this, he agreed to have his mugshot and prints taken.

Gordon was then finally released to the custody of his family and friends around 7 p.m. after posting a $10,000 bond.

He was charged with the following:

Three counts of possession of a dangerous weapon;

Two counts of threatening;

Disorderly conduct;

Sixth-degree larceny (Gordon had allegedly ordered a drink at the juice shop and failed to pay for it);

Interfering with police.

A former NBA guard who played for the Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and Orlando Magic, Gordon grew up in Mount Vernon and helped lead his high school basketball team to several championships.

He was a member of UConn's 2004 NCAA championship team.

